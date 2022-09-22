Commissionerate Police organizes interaction with senior citizens in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police had organized an interaction program with senior citizens of Laxmisagar and Badagada area in Bhubaneswar.

The program was held in the DCP Headquarters situated here in Bhubaneswar on September 21, 2022.

The Commissionerate Police had organized an interaction program with senior citizens of Laxmisagar and Badagada police station areas in collaboration with BISWAS.

Among others, Saumyendra Ku. Priyadarsi, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Prateek Singh, IPS, DCP Bhubaneswar, DCP Traffic and other senior police officers attended the program.

It is noteworthy that, the Commissionerate police had asked the concerned police officers to convene meetings with the senior citizens of twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on every Sunday.

The decision to convene a meeting in the police station level on Sundays was taken during a meeting with the senior citizens at the state capital. More than 950 senior citizens had participated in the event which also included a free health checkup camp.

Police said that various facilities are being provided by the police to the senior citizens. “ During house visit of senior citizens, we ascertain the physical security measures of the hoses and advise them to install door chains, door alarm, electronic eyeball and grill fencing in their houses. Besides, we also verify the antecedents of the domestic helps working with the senior citizens,” said a police official.