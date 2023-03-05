Commissionerate police organizes 2-day workshop in KIIT University

Bhubaneswar: A two-day workshop has been held in KIIT University for all the police officers on behalf of the twin-city Commissionerate Police on Sunday.

The workshop was inaugurated today by DG Police Sunil Bansal. This workshop will continue for two days. Commissionerate Police Officers of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will attend the conference.

Commissioner of Police Soumendra Priyadarshi (IPS), Additional Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Uma Shankar Das (IPS), Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh (IPS) and other senior police officers were present in this workshop.

In this conference, problems and obstacles that are regularly seen in various police stations and workplaces of Bhubaneswar urban police were discussed. Discussions were held on how to increase the work efficiency of the police officers.

Many police officers working in Bhubaneswar urban police department also participated in this workshop.