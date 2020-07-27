three looters arrested in bhubaneswar

Commissionerate Police Nabs Three Looters In Odisha’s Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Three looters has been arrested on Monday by Commissionerate  police in Bhubaneswar for looting and snatching valuables from people in the city.

The trio have been identified as Biswajit Swain alias Liyu (26), Silu Samal (22) and Sibasish Das alias Raja (22). All of them are residents of Korua village under Nuagaon police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to reports, on June 25, one Sulochana Pati and her husband were returning  to Bhubaneswar when three looters came in a black bike stopped them near Bhingarpur square and looted them.

Holding them on gun point, the looters snatched the key of the vehicle then looted a gold chain, gold locket, two phones, cash and some documents from the vanity bag of Sulochana.

The police has arrested the looters and seized one revelover, 10 grams of gold chain, 5 gram gold locket, mobile phone, bike and cash from the criminals.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Sick man dies as ambulance staff refuse to carry him to hospital fearing him…

State

Rain, Lightning And Thunderstorm Predicted In 14 Districts Of Odisha

State

Used PPE Kit On Roadside Triggers Panic In Odisha’s Nabarangpur

State

Drunken Man Kills Mother, Injures 3 Family Members In Odisha’s Kandhamal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.