Bhubaneswar: Three looters has been arrested on Monday by Commissionerate police in Bhubaneswar for looting and snatching valuables from people in the city.

The trio have been identified as Biswajit Swain alias Liyu (26), Silu Samal (22) and Sibasish Das alias Raja (22). All of them are residents of Korua village under Nuagaon police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to reports, on June 25, one Sulochana Pati and her husband were returning to Bhubaneswar when three looters came in a black bike stopped them near Bhingarpur square and looted them.

Holding them on gun point, the looters snatched the key of the vehicle then looted a gold chain, gold locket, two phones, cash and some documents from the vanity bag of Sulochana.

The police has arrested the looters and seized one revelover, 10 grams of gold chain, 5 gram gold locket, mobile phone, bike and cash from the criminals.