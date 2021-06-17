Commissionerate Police launches Sandhan and Kundali app to track criminals

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has launched two new applications ‘Sandhan and Kundali’ on Thursday to prevent property offences and to know the return process of recovered stolen items to rightful owners.

Reportedly, two special teams have been formed to find out the list of property offences and job property owners with single click.

Twin city Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi said that an organised crime and property offences cell has been set up at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhubaneswar.

The Kundali application shall amalgamate the data on property offenders. If searched through the app, one can get details regarding the criminal records of any offender, said Commissioner Priyadarshi.

The second app Sandhan shall maintain record of stolen mobile phones and other property, he added.

In the first phase, the application shall be implemented in the BMC area. The general public can also access information through the application.