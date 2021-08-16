Commissionerate Police launches new app to control drug menace in capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has launched a new application and intensified its anti-drugs drive to control street crimes in the capital city of Odisha, informed Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi in a press meet on Monday.

The new application named as ‘SARAI’ has been made mandatory for the hotels and lodges of Bhubaneswar where all details including guests’ information can be updated on a daily basis.

The main motive of this initiate is to make Bhubaneswar a drug-free city for which an operation- White Spider has begun, Commissioner Priyadarshi added.

The initiative has been taken to prevent street crimes, especially for the youths in slum areas who are involved in various crimes by consuming drugs. It was found that maximum of the youths involved in the crimes are drug addicts.

Besides, the Commissionerate Police has launched ‘Basti Ku Chala’ initiative under, to be led by DCP, which police will visit slums at least four times every month to review problems of dwellers & take necessary action.

It is noteworthy of that the Police will keep an eagle eye on the drug peddlers, drug addicts, and street crimes in the capital city.