Commissionerate police issues zero night guidelines for Cuttack
The Commissionerate Police has issued special zero night celebration guidelines for the people of Cuttack on Friday.
Here are the guidelines:
- The Clubs, Pubs and hotels have to take special permission from the police to host special events for News Year’s Eve.
- All indoor celebrations can continue till 12 am.
- Music and musical instruments can be played till 10 pm.
- Everyday there shall be blocking and checking. Patrolling shall also be intensified.
- As many as 15 platoon police force shall be deployed.
- Strict action shall be taken in case of drunken driving or any kind of rash activities.
- People should try to adhere to the Covid guidelines as far as possible.