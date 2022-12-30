Commissionerate police issues zero night guidelines for Cuttack

The Commissionerate Police has issued special zero night celebration guidelines for the people of Cuttack on Friday. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police has issued special zero night celebration guidelines for the people of Cuttack on Friday.

Here are the guidelines: 

  1. The Clubs, Pubs and hotels have to take special permission from the police to host special events for News Year’s Eve.
  2. All indoor celebrations can continue till 12 am.
  3. Music and musical instruments can be played till 10 pm.
  4. Everyday there shall be blocking and checking. Patrolling shall also be intensified.
  5. As many as 15 platoon police force shall be deployed.
  6. Strict action shall be taken in case of drunken driving or any kind of rash activities.
  7. People should try to adhere to the Covid guidelines as far as possible.
