Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police today issued a traffic advisory for the residents of Bhubaneswar. The City Police issued the guideline for the Rukuna Ratha Jatra of Lord Lingaraj, which is to be held here tomorrow.

Here are the details of the traffic advisory for the Rukuna Ratha Jatra 2021:

No vehicle will be allowed on Rath road from Mausi Maa Chhak. They will be diverted either towards Museum Chhak or Vivekananda Marg. No vehicle will be allowed on Rath road from Barik Sahi lane, Maharana Sahi lane, Gosagareswar Chhak, Sital Sasthi lane, Tinimundia Chhak, Harchandi lane, Muna medical lane and Punama gate lane or any other lane/ by-lane emerging at Rath road. Vehicles from Rath Khala will not be allowed on Rath Road, instead they will be diverted from Rath Khala towards Bata Mahadev Temple.

“This order is passed in the large interest of public safety and violation of the instant order is an offence punishable under section 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act 2003 and is compoundable by an officer with a minimum fine of Rs 500 which may extend upto Rs 1000 per offence,” the advisory read.