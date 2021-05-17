E-License Service For marriage and funeral in twin city

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha battles the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the Police Commissionerate has developed a web based solution to licensing of marriage and funeral during the lockdown in the Twin city.

Interested persons of the twin city can apply for the license on the website of Commissionerate Police at least before 72 hours and fill up the required information.

Visit the Commissionerate Police website at https://bhubaneswarcuttackpolice.gov.in/ and then click on the “Apply for Marriage/ Funeral License”.

The same can be directly assessed by click at 115.243.153.201:8088/Admin/Login . Soon, you will receive a SMS about approval of your license. Besides, all the invitees shall be sent individual messages (SMS) which they can use as permission to commute from their place of stay to function venue.

Currently, this online system is applicable for functions to be held in Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) jurisdiction only. Shortly the facility will be initiated for Cuttack UPD.

This web based solution to licensing of marriage and funeral during the lockdown in the Twin city has been developed in association with ‘Oasys Tech Solution’.

In case any person faces any problem regarding the above system, they can feel free to contact WhatsApp No 8144207100, said the statement.