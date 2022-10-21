Commissionerate Police gears up for Diwali in Cuttack

Cuttack: Commissionerate Police has started making preparations for safe and peaceful celebrations of Diwali in Cuttack. As the festival of light comes closer, the police department is taking all the possible steps to ensure that the celebrations are done in a disciplined manner with adherence to all the rules that have been laid out.

Only the places that have been given permission to sell firecrackers can sell them. Not just that, only the firecrackers that have been cleared for selling can be sold at these shops.

None of the explosive firecrackers have been cleared for sale. If explosive firecrackers are sold, police will take strict action against those selling them. Police personnel will be deployed near firecracker shops for safety purposes.

40 platoon police force as well as 100 police officers will be active in Cuttack to oversee the Kali puja celebrations as well as the ‘visarjan’, Cuttack DCP has informed.

