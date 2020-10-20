Bhubaneswar: Police Commissioner Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi today felicitated Traffic police Lalit Mohan Rout after he was seen sweeping the road near Sikharpur square in Cuttack city to avert road mishap.

A video of Lalit Rout sweeping the NH with a broom has gone viral on social media.

On October 17, Lalit was seen sweeping the road with a broom after he found sand and chips on the road which was leading to traffic congestion and also to avert accidents.

Earlier, on Dec last year, Rout was felicitated by the Commissionerate police for saving four persons from an accident at Sikharpur in Cuttack. Rout jumped from the traffic post and pulled aside four persons on two motorcycles from being run by a speeding truck.