Commissionerate Police Distributes Covid-19 Booklet Among Senior Citizens
Bhubaneswar: In continuing the outreach to Senior Citizens, the Commissionerate Police has shared a booklet with 25,000 senior citizens who are registered with them.
The booklet contains valuable phone numbers, home delivery Numbers including Do’s and Don’ts.
The police also added, “We will do whatever we can to help them.”
