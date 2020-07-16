Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police today organized a farewell ceremony for Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath, who recently got transferred to Sundergarh as Superintendent of Police.

IPS Sagarika Nath was felicitated by Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi with memento and floral bouquets during the farewell party at the Police Seva Bhawan.

In her farewell speech, Sagarika Nath said, “Have done lots of work and many are pending. I am very thankful to all who have made my tenure a peaceful one. Transfer is a part and parcel of the job of the police officers. Have received, love, support and cooperation from media friends and I would like to thank everyone. Last but not the least, I would like to say Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna”.

Sagarika Nath was transferred and posted as DCP, Traffic Police Commissionerate Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in 2019.