Bhubaneswar: A woman has been arrested in capital city of Odisha for creating fake accounts on social media and looting money from several youths on a pretext of marriage. The fraudster Facebook queen has been identified as Priyanka Priyadarshini Parida of Nachuni village in Banapur.

Priyanka has been creating several fake accounts on the popular social networking site, Facebook. She has duped more than 15 youths by using fake profile pictures and identifying herself as engineer, doctor, etc.

After chatting with them on Facebook for few days, she used to loot huge amount of cash from them on the pretext of marriage. She managed to avoid calls and video calls, from the youths she was chatting online, under the pretext of being around family members. Priyanka used to close her account once a youth transfers the asked amount of money and blocks all the way to contact her.

Reports said that Priyanka had taken six lakh rupees from a youth of Nayapalli area and did not return it back to him. The youth filed a complaint at Sahid Nagar police station following which the cops initiated a probe to nab the Facebook queen Priyanka.

Sahid Nagar police successfully traced Priyanka’s location and arrested her from the spot. The cops have seized Rs 60,000 cash, mobile phone, ATM cards, bank pass-book and cheque book from her possession. She has been forwarded to court today.

