Representational image

Commissionerate Police arrests CRPF SI For Raping Woman After Promising Marriage

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  The Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar has arrested a CRPF sub-inspector from Uttarakhand for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her. The accused SI was produced before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court here in Odisha on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Bhupender Kumar of Neherugram under Raipur police limits in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district. He was posted here in Odisha.

The accused SI was arrested by a police team from Odisha on January 31st in Dehradun and produced before the CJM,Dehradun on the following day. He was granted transit remand by the CJM, Dehradun.

According to reports, the victim lodged a complaint against Bhupender Kumar at Nayapalli police station here on December 25, 2019.

As per the complaints, Bhupender Kumar had brought the victim to Bhubaneswar from Uttarkhand assuring to marry her and allegedly raped her several occasions.

The accused has been arrested under sections of rape, cheating and others relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, said an official.

