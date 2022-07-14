Commissionerate Police arrests 3 highway looters in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police arrested three highway looters of a gang in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The arrested highway looters have been identified as mastermind Santosh Nayak, Prasant and Suraj Ghadai, informed DCP Pratik Singh in a press meeting.

Reportedly, Saheednagar police nabbed the three members of the looter gang involved in robbing people on the highway in Khordha, Cuttack and Puri.

The cops have seized over 100 mobiles, gold ornaments, five handbags, and two Pulsar bikes from their possession. The robbers mostly loot people from the railway station, bus stand, medicine stores, and auto stands. They were mainly targeting people who were going for morning walks.

DCP Singh added that there are multiple cases filed against Prasant Ghadei. Earlier. he had fled from Saheed Nagar police station twice.

“All of them are being forwarded to court today in a total of 12 loot cases,” said DCP.