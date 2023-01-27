State

Commissionerate collects fines worth nearly 5 lakh during FIH Hockey

In view of the ongoing FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup various enforcement activities have been started in different areas of Bhubaneswar. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Bhubaneswar: In view of the ongoing FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup various
enforcement activities have been started in different areas of Bhubaneswar.

The fines have been collected by the Police Station areas of Bhubaneswar Urban Police Department (UPD).

The following activities have been made during evening and night enforcement drives, the activities are as follows:

  1. In the case of Open Drinking (OUP), 134 people have been fined Rs. 67,000/-
  2. Smoking in Public Place (COTPA), 24 people have been fined Rs. 2600/-
  3. MV Act violations, seven (7) people have been fined Rs. 3500/-
  4. Excise Case, two (2) people have been fined and 11 liters liquor recovered.
  5. As many as eight (8) people have been arrested for various offences.

It is worth mentioning that various fines have been imposed by the various traffic police stations relating to various offences. The activities and fines are as follows:

  1. Illegal Parking, three (3) people fined Rs. 1,500/-
  2. Motor Vehicle Act violation, 263 people fined Rs. 4,15,000/-
  3. A sum total of eight (8) vehicles have been towed.
