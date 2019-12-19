Commissioner, Railway Safety To Inspect Talcher-Sunakhani Railway Section

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Commissioner, Railway Safety(CRS), South Eastern Circle (Kolkata) A. K. Rai will visit East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction from 22nd to 24th December.

Rai will inspect Talcher-Sunakhani railway section of Talcher-Bimalagarh new rail line, doubling work between Jujumura and Charmaland, Deogaon and Sainthala with other senior officials of the ECoR.

The 20kms rail line between Talcher station and Sunakhani station in ongoing new rail line between Talcher and Bimalagarh has been completed and will be functional after inspection by CRS.

Rai will inspect this newly constructed rail line on 22nd December with speed trial from Sunakhani to Talcher. The 149 Kms long new rail line will pass through Angul, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts of and will reduce the distance from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela by more than 100 Kms.

