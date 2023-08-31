Commissioner Railway Safety inspected third line work between Haridaspur and Byree Railway Stations

Bhadrak: Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, Kolkata inspected the 16.80 Kms long rail line between Haridaspur and Byree Stations of ongoing Bhadrak-Nergundi 3rd Line project, today.

Construction of this Railway section of much awaited 3rd line project has been completed and will be commissioned after clearance from Commissioner of Railway Safety. Movement of Train services will be allowed just after getting clearance from CRS for train traffic.

Commissioner of Railway Safety inspected all the safety related works thoroughly between Haridaspur and Byree Stations. A light Engine was also run between the two Stations to measure the feasibility of train line for train traffic.

The construction work for Bhadrak-Nergundi third line project in Howrah-Chennai Main line between Bhadrak and Cuttack Railway Stations under Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway is going on in full swing. More than 60% of construction works of this project have been completed.

This has been possible due to consistent review of project works by Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. General Manager Manoj Sharma advised officials to focus for the speedy completion of various projects going on in the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway.

Sharma also advised officials to coordinate with stake holders including State Government officials for early completion of the projects.

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw is giving priority for the Development of Railway infrastructure of the region along with various project works going on in Odisha and also is monitoring the developmental works regularly.

The Bhadrak-Nergundi 3rd line work will boost the economy of the region and will provide a hassle free train operations in Howrah-Chennai Main Line. The project was included in 2012-13 and the final Sanction was given in Oct’2015. Works between Jakhapura & Haridaspur, a stretch of 23.53KMs was completed in April 2016, from Kapilas Road to Salegaon, a stretch of 4.30 KMs was commissioned on May 2019 and from Kapilas Road to Nergundi, a distance of 4.20 KMs was commissioned on October 2022 in phased manner.

The target for completion of Bhadrak–Nergundi 3rd Line work has been decided to be by 2023-24, for rest 83.69 Kms work. The latest anticipated Cost of the Project is 1284.39 Crore. The physical Progress for construction of full Project is about 60%.