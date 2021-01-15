Commerce stream to be opened in 30 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas

By WCE 5
commerce stream to open in 30 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya
Photo: YAYSKOOL

Bhubaneswar: Commerce stream will be opened in 30 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAV) of the State, intimated Odisha Government on Friday.

In a letter from the School and Mass Education Department, Odisha Government to the State Project Director (SPD) it was said that the government has approved the proposal for opening of commerce stream in 30 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas of the State.

The letter further said that 60 posts of PGT in commerce stream (Level 11 in Pay matrix under ORSP Rules, 2017) in lieu of abolition of the existing 30 posts each of PGT, Hindi and PGT, Odia in those OAVs will be created.

You might also like
State

Matriculation Exam Fees Waiver: Rajdhani College Students Thank CM Naveen Patnaik

State

Covid 19 Vaccination to be conducted at 6 sites in Bhubaneswar: BMC

State

Dolphin number increases in Chilika Lake

State

Covid-19 vaccinations at 161 sites in Odisha from tomorrow: Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.