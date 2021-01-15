Bhubaneswar: Commerce stream will be opened in 30 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAV) of the State, intimated Odisha Government on Friday.

In a letter from the School and Mass Education Department, Odisha Government to the State Project Director (SPD) it was said that the government has approved the proposal for opening of commerce stream in 30 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas of the State.

The letter further said that 60 posts of PGT in commerce stream (Level 11 in Pay matrix under ORSP Rules, 2017) in lieu of abolition of the existing 30 posts each of PGT, Hindi and PGT, Odia in those OAVs will be created.