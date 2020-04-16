Bhubaneswar: Briefing in the 4.30 pm presser on COVID 19 on Thursday Odisha development commissioner Suresh Mohapatra said that the coming 8 to 10 days are very important.

Mohapatra started the briefing greeting Odisha people for abiding lock down norms successfully, for which positive cases are in control in the state. Now the second phase of lock down is going on. “I hope everybody will abide it perfectly as well. This phase is important,” he said.

Odisha has so far detected 60 corona positive cases.

Intimating about COVID testing facilities in the state Mohapatra said — Now our testing facility has grown. We are doing about 1200 to 1300 tests per day. We have plans to perform tests in every district. In the coming days random tests will be done. And thus, the next 8 to 10 days are very important.

Our target is to detect the covid positive cases as soon as possible so that we can curb the issue soon. Now Odisha state is in a good position as compared to other states. Yet, it should not mean that we would violate the rules of lock down. I hope everybody will abide by the rules, he also said.

You must be thinking why so many covid hospitals in the state. We are establishing covid hospitals even in districts where there are no positive cases. Soon we will establish 35 covid hospitals across the state.

So far approximately 4000 beds are ready for covid patients in different COVID hospitals in the state. Earlier, we were admitting the COVID positive cases only in Bhubaneswar or Cuttack. However, now we are trying to keep them at their nearest places and hence such a big number of COVID hospitals are being established.