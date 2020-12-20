Bhubaneswar: Actress Sulagna Panigrahi who starred as the lead in the Bollywood film ‘Murder 2’, got married to the well-known standup comedian and YouTuber Biswa Kalyan Rath.

The wedding pictures of the newly married couple have gone viral all over the social media platform.

Biswa and Sulagna tied the knot on December 9. The bride was seen wearing a pink lehenga with heavy jewellery while the groom was seen wearing a cream coloured sherwani and a golden turban.

The photos of the bride and groom have been highly adored and loved by their fans.

The bride Sulagna announced her wedding by sharing a photo on instagram. In the photo shared by Sulagna, both bride and groom are sitting on the altar. “We married now”, she captioned the picture. Not only Sulagna, but Biswa also shared the wedding pictures on his instagram profile. “Biswa Married Aadmi”, he captioned the post.