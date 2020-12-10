Colleges In Odisha Likely To Reopen From January

Bhubaneswar: Colleges across Odisha are likely to reopen in the New Year, said the Higher Education Secretary, Saswat Mishra on Thursday.

“We hope students will attend the classes. The undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams are likely to be postponed. The fail percentage will increase if exams are held on the basis of online classes,” added the secretary.

It is noteworthy that all the medical colleges of Odisha have already opened since the first of December.

The department of higher education has however directed that the educational institutions must ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed by the students and teachers.

However it is to be noted that the Department is yet to announce the exact date of reopening.