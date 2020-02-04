College teacher found dead in Khallikote, murder suspected

Berhampur: Mystery shrouded the death of teacher of Khallikote Junior College whose body was found lying near a railway track in Khodasingi area here on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhubaneswar Nayak alias Ladu (27), a computer teacher of the college.

Ladu, whose father Ganapati Nayak works as a security guard at the Jhansirani Women’s Hostel of Khallikote Autonomous College called up his family members at around 9 am last night and informed about his return. However, he remained missing since then.

The victim’s body was found near Khodasingi railway track located 3 km away from Berhampur railway station this morning. Several empty liquor bottles were found lying by the side of the body.

Police have seized the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the suspected murder.