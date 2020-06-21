College students from Odisha’s Bargarh develop home delivery App

Bargarh: A team of four college students has developed a home delivery App using their leisure time during lock down. The students are from Bargarh of Odisha.

As per reports, four students of the Imperial College in Bargarh district have developed a home delivery App named ‘apna mart’ which can be instrumental to order groceries, vegetables as well as services for sanitization and mobile repairing.

Talking to Kalinga TV the students revealed that in the wake of Coronavirus, social distancing norms have been given prime focus to do away with the deadly disease. Hence, we thought of the home delivery App using which people can order from the comfort of their homes.

During the lock down period we were at home and had ample time, utilizing which we created the App, the students added.

Report: Mahendra Ku Sahu, Bargarh