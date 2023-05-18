College student ends life in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Yet another college student committed suicide in Sector-5 of Niladri Vihar of Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Satyaswarup Panda. He was the third year student of computer science in Polytechnic.

While the exact reason behind Panda’s death is yet to be known, his family members said that he was addicted to drug and this might have forced him to take the drastic step.

The Chandrasekhar Police reached the spot along with a scientific team and started an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the student’s body was sent to the Capital Hospital for postmortem.

Earlier on May 12, an ITI student named Rudra Madhav Rana committed suicide inside the hostel of an institute under Mancheswar Police station limits in the Capital City. The body of Rana, who was a first year student of electrical trade at the ITI, was found hanging.

However, his family members alleged that Rana ended his life after he was beaten up by a lecturer.

