Girl ends life
College Girl Student Commits Suicide In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: A college girl committed suicide by hanging herself with her chunari from a tree at Baunsagarh village under Anandapur Tehsil of Keonjhar district yesterday.

The deceased girl has been identified as Alibhadipali Nayak.

Alibhadipali, who is in her Plus Three final year, went missing after taking her food yesterday.

Her family members searched for her at all possible locations after she did not return home. However, they could not find her.

Later, they went to the nearby forest where they found her body hanging from a tree. Soon they informed the local police who rushed to the spot and seized the body.

What prompted her to take the drastic step is yet to be known, said sources adding that cops have started a probe into the suicide case.

