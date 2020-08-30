College Girl Committed Suicide After Video Goes Viral In Odisha’s Balangir

Balangir: A college girl allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after being raped by a teacher on the pretext of marriage in Balangir district on Saturday.

The accused had been identified as Ganesh Selma from Muribahal area.

The accused betrayed the girl and posted her obscene pictures and videos on social media which went viral.

According to police complaint lodged by mother of the deceased, accused Ganesh had kidnapped and raped the girl in February this year after promising the girl to marry her. Later, he betrayed and got married to another girl.

The victim upset over the matter consumed poison on Saturday afternoon. She was then rushed to Titlagarh hospital in a critical condition.

Later, she succumbed while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Further investigation by police was underway.