Collector reviews flood situation in Khordha, directives issued regarding assistance to victims

Khordha: The District Collector of Khordha K Sudarshan Chakraborty on Monday reviewed flood situation of the district in a meeting. While the flood water level is receding in the area, he issued directives to departmental officers to ensure assistance to flood victims including people who have been trapped in water logging.

The Collector has advised officers to ascertain supply of drinking water supply, health services, road facility, and electricity along with other basic amenities to people after receding of flood water. In the meeting he also asked to provide veterinary services.

The Collector has directed to submit report of damage during flood within seven days. He has asked officers to keep in mind that no eligible beneficiary should be left out from getting compensation. Teams will be formed at block level to access the damage.

