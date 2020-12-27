Cold Wave Intensifies In Odisha; Mercury Drops Below 10°C In 11 Places, Phulbani Coldest At 5.3°C

Bhubaneswar: Cold wave intensified across Odisha In last 24 hours as mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in 11 places of the state.

Phulbani being the coldest recorded a plummeting night-time temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius.

The following places in Odisha recorded temperatures below 10 degree Celsius: Daringbadi 6, Jharsuguda 4.2 Baripada 7.5 Sundergarh 6 Koraput 6 Talcher 4.3 Kendujhar 4.8 Bhawanipatna 4.4 Sonpur 4.8 Balangir 4.8

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar had a low of 12.2 degrees and Cuttack had a low temperature of 11.5 degrees.