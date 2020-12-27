Odisha Weather
File Photo

Cold Wave Intensifies In Odisha; Mercury Drops Below 10°C In 11 Places, Phulbani Coldest At 5.3°C

By WCE 6

Bhubaneswar: Cold wave intensified across Odisha In last 24 hours as mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in 11 places of the state.

Phulbani being the coldest recorded a plummeting night-time temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius.

The following places in Odisha recorded temperatures below 10 degree Celsius: Daringbadi 6, Jharsuguda 4.2 Baripada 7.5 Sundergarh 6 Koraput 6 Talcher 4.3 Kendujhar 4.8 Bhawanipatna 4.4 Sonpur 4.8 Balangir 4.8

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar had a low of 12.2 degrees and Cuttack had a low temperature of 11.5 degrees.

You might also like
State

One Critical In Elephant Attack In Cuttack District Of Odisha

State

Odisha Government Extends The Validity Of Learner’s Licence To 31.3.2021

State

Elephant Attack In Keonjhar District Of Odisha; Crops, Houses Destroyed

State

BMC Organises ‘Fit India Cyclothon’ In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.