Cold-wave In Odisha, Temperature Falls

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Met Department has predicted that Odisha will experience cold-wave like conditions till the next few days, temperature will decrease.

There has been a marked decrease in temperatures throughout the state.

A marked decrease of around 3-4 degrees Celsius has been noted at various places in the state.

The Regional Met Department has said the cold weather shall continue for 2-3 days.

The foggy conditions are expected to continue till the next 3-4 days. Motorists have been told to be cautious while driving.

Berhampur has also experienced cold weather, there has been a notable fall in temperature.

Playgrounds were crowded at night as people wanted to enjoy the cold and play various winter sports.

