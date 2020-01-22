Cold-wave In Odisha, Temperature Falls
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Met Department has predicted that Odisha will experience cold-wave like conditions till the next few days, temperature will decrease.
There has been a marked decrease in temperatures throughout the state.
A marked decrease of around 3-4 degrees Celsius has been noted at various places in the state.
The Regional Met Department has said the cold weather shall continue for 2-3 days.
The foggy conditions are expected to continue till the next 3-4 days. Motorists have been told to be cautious while driving.
Berhampur has also experienced cold weather, there has been a notable fall in temperature.
Playgrounds were crowded at night as people wanted to enjoy the cold and play various winter sports.