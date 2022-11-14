Cold wave in Odisha: Temperature drops below 11 Degrees Celsius in Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: The winter chill has started to set in Odisha as the temperature is gradually falling in the state. Many places across the state have started to experience mild to moderate cold in recent days. Dense fog has also been witnessed in various places across the state. The Mayurbhanj district has recorded the lowest night temperature below 11 degrees yesterday.

The effect of the winter has also been experienced in the Shimilipal Sanctuary of the district. A temperature of 11.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kamuda area of the Shimilipal sanctuary yesterday. Due to dense fog, the roads are not clearly visible which has caused. The Shukrili, Reua, Yashipur areas of the district have witnessed heavy fog. People have huddled around fireplaces to escape from the cold.