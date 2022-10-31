Cold wave in Odisha: Temperature drops below 20 Degrees Celsius in 34 places

By Sunita 0
cold wave in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The temperature has dropped below 20 degrees in as many as 34 places of Odisha in the last 48 hours. Semiliguda is the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 9.1 degrees.

Meanwhile, the capital city of Bhubaneswar has experienced mild chill this morning.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will change from today. The MeT has forecast light to moderate rain at some places of the state. Some places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Rayagada will likely experience thunder with light rain.

 

You might also like
State

Four members of a family found dead inside house in Odisha’s Bargarh

State

Car overturns on Rajmahal Over-bridge in Bhubaneswar, 1 critical

State

Shocking! 4 bodies of family memebrs found inside house in Bargarh

State

Bhubaneswar: Lady blackmailer Archana meets her husband for second time in jail

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.