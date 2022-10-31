Cold wave in Odisha: Temperature drops below 20 Degrees Celsius in 34 places

Bhubaneswar: The temperature has dropped below 20 degrees in as many as 34 places of Odisha in the last 48 hours. Semiliguda is the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 9.1 degrees.

Meanwhile, the capital city of Bhubaneswar has experienced mild chill this morning.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will change from today. The MeT has forecast light to moderate rain at some places of the state. Some places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Rayagada will likely experience thunder with light rain.