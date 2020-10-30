Cold wave grips Odisha as night temperature falls

Bhubaneswar: A sharp fall in night temperature has triggered a cold wave condition across Odisha for the last 4-5 days. The weather department also has predicted that the minimum temperature likely to come down by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the next two to three days.

The weatherman, however, forecasted that rainfall likely to occur in some places of the State under the influence of a low pressure area in Andhra Pradesh coastal region.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted that this year’s winter is likely to be cooler with intense and more frequent cold wave events.

The temperatures likely to dip below while the cold wave condition likely to increase in Odisha from the second week of November.