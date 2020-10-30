Cold wave grips Odisha

Cold wave grips Odisha as night temperature falls

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A sharp fall in night temperature has triggered a cold wave condition across Odisha for the last 4-5 days. The weather department also has predicted that the minimum temperature likely to come down by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the next two to three days.

The weatherman, however, forecasted that rainfall likely to occur in some places of the State under the influence of a low pressure area in Andhra Pradesh coastal region.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted that this year’s winter is likely to be cooler with intense and more frequent cold wave events.

The temperatures likely to dip below while the cold wave condition likely to increase in Odisha from the second week of November.

You might also like
Business

Gold Becomes Less Expensive In Bhubaneswar On Friday

State

Miscreants Set Car On Fire After Thrashing Three Including Woman In Rourkela

State

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik holds virtual rally for Balasore by-poll

State

Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana: Beneficiary takes loan to complete house but yet to receive…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.