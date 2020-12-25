cold weather in odisha
Cold Wave Continues In Odisha, 7 Districts Shiver At Below 10°C

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The cold waves continued persistent as temeperature drops in the last 24 hours in seven districts of Odisha.

Reportedly seven districts recorded below 10 degree Celcius yesterday night. The two districts Phulabani and Daringbadi were the coldest districts in Odisha with 6 degrees celcius respectively, followed by Sundargarh and Bhawanipatna with 8 degree celcius and 9 degree celcius respectively.

The minimum recorded temperature in Jharsuguda Boudh and Koraput was 9.4 degree celcius, 9.5 degree celcius and 9.6 degree celcius respectively.

The recorded temperature in Bhubaneswar was 14 degree celcius  and in Cuttack was 12 degree celcius.

According to Meteorological  Centre of Bhubaneswar, the cold waves are likely to obtain over several parts of Odisha in next 4 days.

