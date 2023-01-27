State

Cold wave begins to fade in Odisha as 11 pales record higher than normal daytime temperature

By Subadh Nayak 0
Bhubaneswar: Month of January is yet to end but surprisingly the cold wave has begun to fade in Odisha as 11 towns of the State recorded higher than the normal daytime temperature on Friday.

According to the regional centre of the Meteorological Department’s Bhubaneswar (IMD), 11 places of Odisha including Bhubaneswar witnessed 33 degrees or more maximum temperature today.

While the highest temperature of the day 35 degree Celsius was reported in Boudh, the second highest temperature was seen in Talcher as it recorded 34.4 degree Celsius temperature.

Here’s the list of the cities/towns which reported higher than the normal daytime temperature today:

  1. Boudh – 35°C
  2. Talcher – 34.4°C
  3. Bhubaneswar – 34°C
  4. Gopalpur – 33.8°C
  5. Jharsuguda – 33.6°C
  6. Titlagarh – 33.5°C
  7. Sundergarh – 33.3°C
  8. Angul – 33.1
  9. Malkangiri – 33°C
  10. Nabarangpur – 33°C
  11. Puri – 33°C
