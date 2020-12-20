Bhubaneswar: Severe cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in five districts of Odisha said a warning issued by the regional Met department here in Bhubaneswar.

The districts are as follows namely: Mayurbhanj, Angul, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sundargarh.

The Met department has warned of severe cold and has advised people to stay indoors. They have advised the cattle to be kept in covered shed or place covers on them.

Cold wave warning has also been issued for one or two places over: Koraput, Kandhamal, Balasore,Cuttack, Keonjhar, Boudh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.