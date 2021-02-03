Cobra gets tangled in wheel of bicycle of girl student in Odisha: Watch

Jagatsinghpur: In a scary instance, a Cobra got entangled in the rear wheel of the bicycle that was ridden by a girl student. After she noticed the reptile in her cycle she threw the bike. It was a narrow escape for her. The incident took place in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha.

As per reports, the cobra got entangled in the rear wheel of the bicycle of a girl. She was returning from Siddha Baranga College in Punanga of the district after her class was over.

After noticing the scary scene some of her friends shouted and she jumped off the bicycle.

Later, the snake was rescued by the Snake Helpline members and later released into the forest.