Coal laden truck mows down activist in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A coal-laden truck allegedly mowed down an activist who protested against illegal mining late Tuesday night. The incident took place in Dohra Sahi area of ​​Pirahat police station in Bhadrak district.

The deceased has been identified as Sarat Barik of Khanheibindha village under Bahabalpur Panchayat.

According to sources, the coal mafia allegedly intentionally hit him with the truck last night because he protested against the illegal coal trade. He was rushed to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, but the doctor declared him brought dead. Sarat reportedly died on the spot.

Following the incident, the locals set fire to the truck loaded with coal at the scene and seized a JCB machine and coal.

Police is investigating the case.