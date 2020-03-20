Cuttack: The forest officials seized a coal-laden pickup van on NH 16 near Kajalkana under Choudwar police limits in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Friday.

According to reports, the coal-laden van was heading towards Bhubaneswar from Khuntuni forest under Athgarh area in the district.

Based on a tip off about the coal-laden van, a team of forest officials, lead by Choudwar Forester Jyotiranjan Mahapatra, started chasing the vehicle from Puspangi Chhak on NH 16.

The forest officials chased the van for 7 km and intercepted the van near Kajalkana, but by that time, the driver and helper had managed to flee the spot.

While searching the vehicle, the officials found as many as 40 bags of coal worth around Rs 50,000. The police seized the entire amount of coal as well as the vehicle bearing the Regd No: OR 05 AJ 0841.

The officials started an investigation into the matter.