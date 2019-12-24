Coal-laden goods train catches fire in Odisha’s Balangir

Balangir: A coal-laden goods train caught fire at Muribahal railway station in Odisha’s Balangir district last night. Coal worth lakhs was damaged in the fire mishap. However, no one was injured in the incident, Railway officials said.

According to reports, the freight train was heading towards Raipur from Visakhapatnam when smoke was spotted emanating from it at Muribahal station.

The fire spread to as many as 21 wagons of the train when it was halted at Kantabanji station. The station master alerted Balangir Fire Services department.

On being informed, the fire tenders reached the spot immediately. It took around six hours to douse the flame completely at around 4 AM.

Later, the goods train proceeded towards its destination.

The reason behind the outbreak of fire is yet to be ascertained, said Railway officials adding that an investigation has begun into the matter.