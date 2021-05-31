CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021: Apply Soon For 665 COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant Posts

Persons searching for jobs have a reason to cheer for as the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of Karauli district in Rajasthan has invited applications for recruitment to the post of COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before June 3, 2021.

CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

Important Dates:

Beginning of submission of online application: May 27, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: June 7, 2021

Name and number of posts:

Covid Health Assistant: 635 Posts

Covid Health Consultant: 20 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the posts of Covid Health Assistant should have completed their MBBS and poses Rajasthan Medical Council Certificate.

Candidates applying for the posts of Covid Health Consultant should be holding BSc Nursing/GNM degree or Rajasthan Nursing Council Certificate.

Salary:

Covid Health Assistant: Rs 39300 Per Month

Covid Health Consultant: Rs 7900 Per Month

How to apply:

The eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on the official website latest by 7 June 2021 (5 PM). Then they must appear the walk-in-interview in the Town Hall, District Collectorate Campus, Karauli, along with documents.

Click here for the official website.

Click here for the notification.