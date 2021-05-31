CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021: Apply Soon For 665 COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant Posts
Persons searching for jobs have a reason to cheer for as the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of Karauli district in Rajasthan has invited applications for recruitment to the post of COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant.
The eligible and interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before June 3, 2021.
CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:
Important Dates:
- Beginning of submission of online application: May 27, 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: June 7, 2021
Name and number of posts:
- Covid Health Assistant: 635 Posts
- Covid Health Consultant: 20 Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Candidates applying for the posts of Covid Health Assistant should have completed their MBBS and poses Rajasthan Medical Council Certificate.
- Candidates applying for the posts of Covid Health Consultant should be holding BSc Nursing/GNM degree or Rajasthan Nursing Council Certificate.
Salary:
- Covid Health Assistant: Rs 39300 Per Month
- Covid Health Consultant: Rs 7900 Per Month
How to apply:
The eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on the official website latest by 7 June 2021 (5 PM). Then they must appear the walk-in-interview in the Town Hall, District Collectorate Campus, Karauli, along with documents.
Click here for the official website.
Click here for the notification.