CMC to open three COVID Care Centres To Fight Coronavirus in Cuttack

CMC to open three COVID Care Centres To Fight Coronavirus in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Sunday informed that it has decided three COVID Care Centres in its jurisdiction to fight coronavirus.

In her media briefing today, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das informed that three COVID Care Centres will be opened in LnT Gopalpur (107 beds), Bidyadharpur OSHB (98 beds) and OAT premises (220 beds).

“Low-risk asymptomatic patients with no underlying health conditions will be admitted in these COVID Care Centres,” Ananya said adding that a medical officer per shift, staff nurses and facilities like pulse oximeter and glucometer will be provided there.

The CMC Commissioner also said that the coronavirus situation in Cuttack City is gradually improving as the number of COVID positive cases deceasing day by day. However, she cautioned the residents of the Silver City to follow the lockdown rule strictly and avoid going outside unnecessarily.

She however said, “I request people to wear mask and maintain social distancing whenever going outside in emergency cases.”

A fresh 16 Covid-19 positive cases were reported under the CMC area in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of positive cases to 350.