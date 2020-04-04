cmc

CMC seals major areas in Cuttack to contain COVID 19

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) sealed major parts of Cuttack to contain community transmission of contagious COVID-19.

The restricted areas include Buxibazar chhak to Stewart College chhak; Stewart College chhak to Suttahat Maszid Chhak; Suttahat Maszid Chhak to Tinikonia park .

The corporation also sealed Pottalpal area in the millennium city.

The Corporation declared the above area as containment zone and restricted entry and exit into this area till further orders.

As many as 20 persons in Odisha tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

