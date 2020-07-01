CMC Reports 7 New COVID19 Cases Today, Check Details
Cuttack: Seven new COVID19 positive cases have been reported from Odisha’s Cuttack city today. With the new cases the tally has increased to 46 actives said Cutack Municipal Corporation (CMC)
All the cases are local contact ones. Further contact tracing, testing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway. Details are as follows:
#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area)
Out of the 32 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 7 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).
Further contact tracing, testing, and sanitization of the concerned areas is underway. pic.twitter.com/qUuTbZoSyN
— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 1, 2020