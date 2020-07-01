corona in cuttack
File Photo

CMC Reports 7 New COVID19 Cases Today, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Seven new COVID19 positive cases have been reported from Odisha’s Cuttack city today. With the new cases the tally has increased to 46 actives said Cutack Municipal Corporation (CMC)

All the cases are local contact ones. Further contact tracing, testing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway. Details are as follows:

You might also like
State

Two Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents In Odisha’s Jajpur

State

One More COVID19 Death In Odisha, Toll Rises To 26

State

COVID19 Cases Rise To 7316 In Odisha, Ganjam Reports 102 Positives

State

IIC Of Birmitrapur Dismissed Over Rape And Abortion Of Minor In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.