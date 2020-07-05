Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Sunday issued a directive for mandatory home/institutional quarantine of people returning to Cuttack City from five districts of the State.

According to the notification issued by the CMC, people coming to the Silver City from Ganjam, Khurda, Jajpur, Gajapati and Balasore districts will have to remain under 14-day quarantine period, which is mandatory.

This apart, people coming from five blocks of the district namely Nischintakoili, Narasinghpur, Mahanga, Badamba and Tigiria will also have to remain either in home or institutional quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Currently, there are 190 COVID cases under the CMC area. This includes 166 active cases, 22 recovery cases and 2 death cases.

Earlier yesterday day, the CMC also announced complete shutdown in Cuttack till midnight of July 8 in the wake of rising number of COVID cases.