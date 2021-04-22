CMC Issues Emergency Helpline Number For Isolation Patients

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has issued emergency helpline numbers in the city only for people who are in home isolation and are in need of immediate medical consultation and support.

 

180034582829 – 24×7 Covid-19 Emergency Helpline Number

The CMC in a tweet have urged the citizens of Cuttack not to contact on this number for any other purpose and contact if there is any emergency situation.

