CMC in complete preparedness to tackle heatwave

Cuttack: The Cuttack Metropolitan Corporation (CMC) is in complete preparedness to deal with the ongoing heatwave like conditions.

The CMC employees have been instructed not to work from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Work will be done in the morning or evening.

Plans have been made to set up more number of watershed or drinking water kiosks at various places. Arrangements have been made at 115 locations.

All banks have been directed to provide drinking water. All hospitals in the city, including SCB Medical Center, have been directed to open special heatwave units.

The CMC Commissioner is monitoring the situation. Arrangements are being made to repair damaged cold water dispenser projects.