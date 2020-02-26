Bhubaneswar: The CM of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is in Odisha for a 4-day visit.

She landed in the Bhubaneswar Airport yesterday and was received by Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Principal Secretary Home Department, Sanjeev Chopra and Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

After reaching Odisha she headed straight to Puri where she stayed at a private hotel in Balia Panda. There she was welcomed by the Collector of Puri, Balwant Singh and the local SP Umashankar Das.

She has visited Shri Jagannath temple today. And is slated to meet CM, Naveen Patnaik later in the day.

She will be staying in Bhubaneswar till the 27th of February and will attend the Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Bhubaneswar on Friday.