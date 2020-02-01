CM to visit Sundergarh tomorrow
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

CM to visit Sundergarh on Feb 2 to launch slew of projects worth Rs 1000 cr

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sundergarh: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit this district tomorrow that is on February 2 to launch a slew of projects and to distribute different benefits. He will also grace the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Government College as the Chief Guest. As per reports, the CM is likely to announce a Sports Club worth Rs. 245 crores.

As per the schedule, Naveen will arrive at the helipad near Govt. College in Sundergarh at around 11.30 am and head to the public meeting venue. The CM is scheduled to launch a few projects and will address the gathering. During his public meeting Naveen is scheduled to distribute assets and benefits to beneficiaries under different schemes.

Later, the CM will attend the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Government College, Sundergarh as the Chief Guest. He will then head for the helipad at around 12.30 PM.

Related News

6-hour Nuapada bandh by lawyers hits normal life

Freight carrier derails in Sambalpur, train service affected

Dreaded dacoit held in Odisha’s Jajpur, arms seized

Bus Fares Reduced In Odisha, Following Reduction In Diesel…

MLA Yogesh Singh said that people of Sundergarh are eagerly waiting for the Chief Minister who is likely to launch and lay foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs. 1000 crores.

In view of CM’s visit, ample security arrangement has been made by the district administration.

You might also like
State

6-hour Nuapada bandh by lawyers hits normal life

State

Freight carrier derails in Sambalpur, train service affected

State

Dreaded dacoit held in Odisha’s Jajpur, arms seized

State

Bus Fares Reduced In Odisha, Following Reduction In Diesel Prices

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.