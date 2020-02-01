CM to visit Sundergarh on Feb 2 to launch slew of projects worth Rs 1000 cr

Sundergarh: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit this district tomorrow that is on February 2 to launch a slew of projects and to distribute different benefits. He will also grace the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Government College as the Chief Guest. As per reports, the CM is likely to announce a Sports Club worth Rs. 245 crores.

As per the schedule, Naveen will arrive at the helipad near Govt. College in Sundergarh at around 11.30 am and head to the public meeting venue. The CM is scheduled to launch a few projects and will address the gathering. During his public meeting Naveen is scheduled to distribute assets and benefits to beneficiaries under different schemes.

Later, the CM will attend the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Government College, Sundergarh as the Chief Guest. He will then head for the helipad at around 12.30 PM.

MLA Yogesh Singh said that people of Sundergarh are eagerly waiting for the Chief Minister who is likely to launch and lay foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs. 1000 crores.

In view of CM’s visit, ample security arrangement has been made by the district administration.