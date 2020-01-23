CM to review SCB Medical redevelopment project in Cuttack today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit the Netaji Birthplace Museum here today during his visit to the Millenium City on the occasion of Netaji Jayanti.

The museum located in the Odia Bazaar area of the city will feature a rose corner for the visitors starting from this year.

A special album showcasing the photos of Odia soldiers of Netaji’s Indian National Army (INA) will also be put up at his birthplace this year for visitors.

During his visit, Naveen will also review the progress of the project to build up SCB Medical College and Hospital into a world-class facility. Post his review the land acquisition process for the same will start, says the report.

Post completion of the land acquisition process which will start on January 25 to conclude on January 28, the construction work for the project will start on March 1.

Pieces of land owned by State Water Resources, Higher Education, Technical Education and Skill Development departments and located adjacent to SCB Medical have been identified for allocation for the project.

Similarly, the road connecting Taladanda canal bridge to SCB will be made three-lane for better communication.

 

